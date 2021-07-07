Should the Ravens go after N’Keal Harry?

The Baltimore Ravens made it a point to revamp their wide receiver room during the 2021 offseason. They added Sammy Watkins in free agency while also drafting both Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. However, could Baltimore look to add yet another pass catcher to their already improved receiver group?

Jamal Tooson, the agent of New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry, released a statement on Tuesday requesting a trade on behalf of his client. Tooson noted that 86 targets through two seasons have not been up to the expectations that the wide receiver and the organization had when he was drafted two years ago.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

With New England having the up-and-coming Jakobi Meyers, along with free agent additions Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, there might not be a lot of opportunity for Harry in a Patriots uniform. With that being said, should the Ravens pursue the disgruntled wide receiver?

In short, the answer is no. After being selected with the No. 32 overall pick, Harry has caught 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t been nearly the player that New England expected when they drafted him, and that comes down to factors including injuries and an overall lack of development.

Harry wouldn’t cost nearly as much in draft capital (and salary) as a player such as WR Julio Jones, who was traded this offseason. But even so, it seems Harry’s path in the NFL has been similar to that of Ravens WR Miles Boykin — a big-bodied pass catcher who hasn’t quite been able to put it all together.

Despite all of the reasons why a potential move for Harry doesn’t make sense for Baltimore, it is certainly possible that the team could entertain the idea of trading for him. He was extremely productive at Arizona State in contested-catch situations and has a skill set that could be maximized with the right coaching and opportunity. Coaches such as Tee Martin and Keith Williams could be just the right people to help Harry unlock his full potential.

While Harry has time to turn things around after a slow start to his NFL career, there just isn’t a lot of room on the Ravens roster for him. The additions of Watkins, Bateman, and Wallace — combined with the presence of players such as Boykin, Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay and James Proche — make it hard for Harry to even be guaranteed a roster spot, let alone be provided with plenty of opportunities.