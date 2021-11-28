Ravens make multiple roster moves on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns were very active on Saturday with the activation of Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin, waiving two players to make room for them and elevating two from their practice squad for Sunday’s game. Their counterpart Sunday was also busy making moves for their roster on Sunday.

First, the team activated linebacker Malik Harrison from the injured reserve. Harrison, the former Ohio State Buckeye, missed three games after being shot during the team’s bye week. With multiple linebackers on IR, Harrison is likely to be used a lot Sunday.

Second, Baltimore placed cornerback Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve with a broken foot and the rookie will miss the rest of the season.

Third, the team signed veteran corner Kevon Seymour to their roster to replace Washington.

Finally, the Ravens elevated defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to their active roster from their practice squad.

Baltimore still has a lot of question marks with injuries going into the game but adding Harrison, Seymour and Mack should help their depth against the Browns.