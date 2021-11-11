Ravens make multiple roster moves ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Baltimore currently stands on top of the AFC North at 6-2, while Miami has struggled for most of the season as they boast a 2-7 record.

Ahead of their matchup with the Dolphins, the Ravens made a series of roster moves just a few hours before kickoff. They announced that they have promoted tight end Eric Tomlinson and cornerback Chris Westry to the active roster, while also elevating guard James Carpenter and guard/defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster.

The promotion of Tomlinson to the active roster casts doubt over whether tight end Nick Boyle will be able to suit up in this game. Boyle has been out since the middle of the 2020 season with a serious knee injury. Westry suffered a torn meniscus in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Radiers, and now makes his return to the active roster.

For their practice squad elevations, Baltimore decided to beef up their offensive line with the elevations of Carpenter and McKenzie. Carpenter has years of experience at left guard, while the Ravens are cross-training McKenzie, who is a defensive lineman, to play on the offensive line.