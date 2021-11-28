Ravens make multiple roster moves ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens currently stand at 7-3 and hold first place in the AFC North. They will face off with the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. They have maneuvered through countless injuries, slow starts and much more to put together and impressive 2021 season.

Ahead of their matchup with Cleveland on “Sunday Night Football“, Baltimore activated inside linebacker Malik Harrison from injured reserve, signed defensive back Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and put safety Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve. The team also elevated defensive tackle Isaiah Mack from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest.

