Ravens move former QB Malik Cunningham to wide receiver

This past December, the Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Malik Cunningham off the New England Patriots practice squad, reuniting him with his college teammate Lamar Jackson.

It was assumed that Cunningham was acquired to compete with rookie Devin Leary for the third-string quarterback position behind Jackson and Josh Johnson. That will not be the case, as Cunningham has now officially undergone a position switch.

As Ryan Mink wrote on the official website’s OTA notes: “Cunningham is now listed as a wide receiver on Baltimore’s roster.”

So that means Jackson will now throw passes to the man who succeeded him as Louisville’s starting quarterback. And where could Cunningham fit in on the depth chart at WR?

In Baltimore’s base 3-WR, 1-TE set, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor are your likely starters.

Devontez Walker, Deonte Harty, and Tylan Wallace probably rounded out the two deep. After that, everything is kind of up for grabs. Cunningham could impress enough to earn a position on the third string line, although a recent signee from rookie mini-camp Qadir Ismail (son of “the missile” Qadry Ismail) is probably thinking the same.

Both will also compete with Tayvion Robinson, Sean Ryan Dayton Wade, and Isaiah Washington.

