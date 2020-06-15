Ravens are most logical landing spot for QB Colin Kaepernick, one analyst says

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, and many believe the quarterback was blackballed by league owners as a result of him kneeling during the national anthem.

However, over the past few weeks, the fight against racial inequality and police brutality has risen to the forefront of issues in America following the killing of George Floyd. Outrage over Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide with people demanding for social and racial justice.

Nearly two weeks ago, a number of the NFL's biggest stars came together to release a video, one that called out the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for not condemning police brutality and the racial injustice going on in America. A day later, Goodell issued a powerful statement, saying "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People."

While Goodell didn't directly apologize to Kaepernick, many believe that the quarterback has a better chance than ever of being signed. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently admitted he regrets not signing Kaepernick when the club hosted him for a workout a few years ago, and stated last week that at least one team reached out to him recently about the passer. On Monday, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus predicted that Kaepernick "will be signed" this season.

In a recent article from NFL.com, columnist Jeffrey Chadiha gave his five best potential destinations for Kaepernick. His opinion on which team fits the quarterback best? The Baltimore Ravens.

The first point Chadiha makes as to why Baltimore would be a great fit for Kaepernick is because of the current roster the Ravens have. With quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league's reigning MVP, and a Super Bowl-caliber roster around him, Kaepernick would not be thrust into the spotlight should he sign with the Ravens.

Story continues

Secondly, Chadiha pointed out that Baltimore's coaching staff has plenty of familiarity with Kaepernick. Current Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was Kaepernick's OC in San Francisco and orchestrated the offense that the 49ers took all the way to the Super Bowl. Also, head coach John Harbaugh is the brother of Kaepernick's former head coach with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh.

"The story of Kaepernick returning to the league wouldn't dominate the media spotlight, or turn into a distraction, in the same way it would in some other markets," Chadiha writes.

RELATED: SPORTS WILL PLAY A ROLE IN FIGHT FOR RACIAL EQUALITY

Chadiha also pointed out that the Ravens had an interest in Kaepernick back in 2017, when Joe Flacco was the team's starting QB and Lamar Jackson was still in college. While the Ravens didn't end up signing Kaepernick, they had inquired about the passer, which is a lot more than other teams did.

The final point Chadiha made as to why Kaepernick would be a good fit in Baltimore simply has to do with the quarterback's skill set. In San Francisco, the 49ers ran a terrorizing read-option offense that defenses had trouble stopping. At the time, the 49ers were one of the first teams to use their quarterback as a runner.

In Baltimore, the Ravens have designed an offense around Jackson's strengths, which includes a lot of designed quarterback runs, option plays and plenty of play-action. All three of those are things Kaepernick did well in San Francisco.

Currently, the Ravens have two other quarterbacks on the roster, Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley, both plenty athletic themselves. But should one of them get hurt, Chadiha wouldn't be surprised to see the Ravens give Kaepernick a call.

"The Ravens are now so all-in on the read-option system that Jackson used to terrorize opponents that their backups are both athletic quarterbacks cut from the same mold as Kaepernick: Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley," Chadiha said. "If any of those quarterbacks were to go down with an injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Baltimore reach out to the exiled star."

To round out his list, Chadiha put the Jaguars, Patriots, Steelers and Texans as other teams that could be interested in Kaepernick.

Whether Kaepernick will be signed is still unknown. But between Kaepernick's skillset and Baltimore's connection to him, it would not be surprising if the Ravens inquire about the passer once again.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens are most logical landing spot for QB Colin Kaepernick, one analyst says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington