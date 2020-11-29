Ravens have more positive COVID-19 tests Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens will be without even more players against the Pittsburgh Steelers . . . That is if the game is actually played. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

This marks the eighth-consecutive day in which Baltimore has had a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19. Prior to these latest positive tests, the Ravens had 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with at least two more to be added after tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon tested positive.

The NFL has already rescheduled this game twice, moving it from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon before changing it to Tuesday after more positive COVID-19 tests. However, with more positive tests rolling in just two days before the scheduled kickoff, it’s unclear exactly how the NFL expects this game to be played with the health and safety of players, staff, and officials in mind. Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe questioned the league’s commitment to player health and safety earlier in the week.

Before the latest positive tests, Baltimore was looking at a depth chart that featured no starters at several positions and no depth behind the currently-available starters in several others. However, that doesn’t seem to be an excuse given that the NFL made the Denver Broncos play the New Orleans Saints Sunday despite having no healthy quarterbacks on the roster.