Ravens' midseason awards

Matthew Stevens, Alex Bente, Kevin Oestreicher and Neil Dutton
·9 min read

With their eighth game in the books, the Baltimore Ravens have made it to the midseason mark. While things can and likely will change over the final eight games, the beginning half of the season paints a good picture of where Baltimore’s 2020 season is headed. As we’ll do at the end of the season, we here at Ravens Wire wanted to hand out awards to commemorate the first half and shout out some excellent play as well as some not-so-great performances.

We got four writers together — Matthew Stevens, Neil Dutton, Alex Bente, and Kevin Oestreicher — to pick our winners and give a little reasoning for the choices. The following selections were all unanimous unless noted otherwise.

Let’s see who we all voted for the Ravens’ midseason awards.

Top rookie: LB Patrick Queen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Though Baltimore entered the 2020 NFL season with their starting roster fairly set, the Ravens have been able to get most of their rookies on the field in some way. But when figuring out which rookie has been the best, it's an easy decision. Queen has been outstanding so far this year. Of course, he's made some mistakes and he hasn't always been perfect. But he's playing fast football and has regularly been in the middle of some pretty big plays. In eight games, Queen has accounted for a pass defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (including one for a touchdown), two sacks, five quarterback hits, and 52 combined tackles. That's a solid stat sheet for any defensive starter for a full season, much less a rookie over the first half of the year. And with Queen continuing to get more experience, improve his understanding of the defense and the speed of the game, he should continue to elevate his play over the second half of the season.

Biggest surprise (good or bad): S DeShon Elliott

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

This selection might catch some off guard considering the offense's woes potentially tipping the scales in favor of a disappointing player. However, Elliott came into this season as one of Baltimore's biggest question marks and deserves to be recognized at the midseason point. Through eight games, Elliott has easily surpassed any expectations and cemented himself as another high-quality starter on one of the league's top defenses. 2020 marks Elliott's third season in the NFL. However, Elliott had found his way to injured reserve in both of his prior seasons, ultimately only being active in six games entering this season. With the sudden departure of starter Earl Thomas, the Ravens were absolutely relying on Elliott to not only stay healthy but play up to a Pro Bowl standard. It's not hyperbole to say Elliott has a ton of pressure falling squarely on his shoulders this season. And like coal turning to diamond, that pressure clearly helped Elliott take his game to the next level. He's started every game for Baltimore this season, easing fears of yet another injury forcing a change in the secondary. Though Elliott hasn't come up with a ton of big plays himself, he's been around the ball often enough to earn some kudos despite being overshadowed by a defense that is stocked with Pro Bowl talent. The Ravens gambled a bit putting Elliott into the starting job but things have worked out for both through the first half of the season. For that, Elliott deserves some special recognition here. If he continues that growth, there's no reason he can't be the next Chuck Clark for Baltimore.

Biggest disappointment: QB Lamar Jackson / WR Miles Boykin

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

We're split completely down the middle here, with two people picking Jackson and two picking Boykin. In reality, both players bear some responsibility for the other being on this list, so it's fitting they're tied here. Coming off an MVP season last year, Jackson had massive expectations placed on him -- unfairly or not. To put it bluntly, he hasn't lived up to those expectations or even reached the same level he was at last season. We've discussed Jackson's issues in far more detail elsewhere but he's seen dips in just about every area of his game this year and it's impacted how efficient and capable the entire offense has been. It's not all on Jackson, however. One of the other biggest complaints about Baltimore's offense this season has been the lackluster play from the wide receivers. Carrying the torch for the entire unit's dull play has been Boykin. Just like Jackson, Boykin had big expectations this season. He was given a clear opportunity to grab a starting spot and a primary role in this offense as the possession receiver. While he's had some positive moments, he hasn't reached anything near what was hoped. He's struggled to get separation or use his size or speed effectively, causing the Ravens' offense to be down a vital role. In turn, Baltimore had to bring in Dez Bryant to hopefully find a player capable of filling that role, which speaks volumes about how Boykin and company have been playing. There's no question both Jackson and Boykin have to play better in the second half of this season. But if Baltimore is to win a playoff game this season or reach the Super Bowl, it'll likely be because one of these guys turned it around at this point.

Defensive player of the year: CB Marlon Humphrey

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This probably should have been harder than it was considering there have been so many standout defensive players for the Ravens this season. Humphrey even missed Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19 but managed to grab all four of our votes nonetheless. Anyone not putting Humphrey among the top cornerbacks in this league simply hasn't watched a single snap of his, dating back to last season. After earning his first Pro Bowl nod last year, Humphrey somehow stepped his game up even more this season. He's more confident in his play this year, which has allowed him to be even more disruptive while playing all over the field as a lockdown corner. Unlike times of old where cornerbacks could completely shut down a wide receiver, the rules have made that near impossible to accomplish in this era, especially with another Pro Bowl cornerback helping force targets back his way. That means Humphrey has allowed a good number of completions (35-of-53 targets -- 66%) but has been all over his guy to only allow 347 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Humphrey has an interception, a league-leading four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and 40 combined tackles. The Ravens rightfully paid Humphrey like he's one of the best cornerbacks in the league this year with a five-year contract extension. It's already proven to be a worthwhile investment as Humphrey leads this defense by example.

Offensive player of the year: QB Lamar Jackson

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Many of us had Jackson as our biggest disappointment of the season while also considering him the best offensive player on the team. Of the four possible votes, three picked Jackson for this award and for good reason. Even though Jackson hasn't lived up to his expectations and was actually the main cause of Baltimore losing in Week 8 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's still head and shoulders above everyone else on the field. When Jackson finds a rhythm and his mojo is flowing, he's practically unstoppable. He's been inconsistent this year but those electric plays have still been found in nearly every game. There's hope Jackson can finally settle down in the second half of the season and will turn back into the MVP we saw last year. One writer -- Alex Bente -- went a different direction, however. Bente chose tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as the OPOY recipient at the midway point of the season and it's hard to argue with his reasoning.

Maybe the expectations this season were too high for the Ravens’ offense, but given the inconsistencies and lack of big-play threats, it’s hard to give this award to any skill position player, which is why I’m looking at Orlando Brown Jr. here. In spite of the issues with the offensive line thus far, he has been a bright spot who, unlike say Ronnie Stanley, wasn’t necessarily expected to play at the high level we’ve been seeing. Whether you consider him an unsung hero or someone who’s playing sufficiently, he deserves praise for a strong performance in an offense that just isn’t living up to standards everyone has set for 2020.

Ravens MVP: CB Marlon Humphrey

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We heaped praise on Humphrey earlier but it's time for another big scoop of loving here. While Humphrey has been playing outstanding football, earning acclaim as a defensive player, he's deserving of a big-picture shoutout as well. In fact, I'll contend Baltimore would have lost at least one of its games this season if it weren't for a big play from Humphrey at the right time. If that doesn't earn an MVP status, I'm not too sure what would in a season like this. Seemingly every time the Ravens are in a tough spot -- after a turnover, the opponent driving and in the lead, or in a close contest -- Humphrey manages to do something spectacular that not only gives Baltimore the ball back but a huge spark of confidence. The Ravens are one of the few teams that really live and die on their emotions -- thriving when they have some swagger and sometimes imploding when things are low. In my book, Humphrey's bench-clearing plays have a little extra importance beyond the stat sheet and scoreboard. This is the one award that is most likely to change by the end of the season. Not that Humphrey won't deserve to be in those discussions as one of the most important players on the team but because someone else needs to step up big and take it from him. But it's critical that we lay out just how impressive Humphrey has been this season and his significance to the team's final record, both on and off the field. Giving him the midseason MVP award does exactly that.

