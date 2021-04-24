Ravens to meet with offensive tackle Dennis Kelly

The Ravens are expected to sign offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva after the draft, but he may not be the only player Baltimore will add at the position.

Free agent offensive tackle Dennis Kelly also has a visit scheduled with the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Titans released Kelly at the start of the league year, and this is the first time there’s been a report of him drawing interest.

Kelly started all 16 games for the Titans last season and would give the Ravens some additional depth on the offensive line but probably wouldn’t be a starter in Baltimore.

