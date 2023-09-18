Ravens: "Means something" to send Bengals to 0-2 start

The Ravens' 2022 season ended with back-to-back losses to the Bengals and members of the Bengals complained about "dirty" play from the Ravens during the first of those games, so it's no surprise that the Ravens were feeling pretty good about themselves after Sunday's win in Cincinnati.

Right tackle Morgan Moses said after the game that it "means something" to send a divisional rival to an 0-2 start and linebacker Roquan Smith concurred with that view. He also made it clear that last year was on the mind of Ravens players as they finished off the win over the Bengals.

"Revenge is best served as a cold dish," Smith said. "It's great to come in here [and] start their year off 0-2 in the division, too, if I'm not mistaken. It's great and we're happy about it. . . . It was an amazing victory coming in here, taking over their place. Obviously, the guys talk a lot [and] don't have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personal."

The Bengals were 0-2 last year, but they were still the division champions when the year came to an end. The Ravens were playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson at that point and the hope in Baltimore is that things will play out much differently by the time this season reaches its final stages.