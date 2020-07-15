Ravens' Matthew Judon jokingly asks everyone to leave him alone before franchise deadline

The deadline for the Ravens to agree to a contract extension with star pass-rusher Matthew Judon is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and he wants everyone to just leave him alone until then.

On the morning of the deadline, Judon tweeted how he was waiting on an important call until 4 p.m. and that everyone should let him be in the meantime.

Y'all leave me alone I'm waiting on an important call before 4 pic.twitter.com/oI4RUFSBT0 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 15, 2020

If Judon can't come to an agreement with Baltimore by the deadline, he'll make $16 million in 2020 on the franchise tag, which he signed in late May.

Other defensive linemen without long term extensions have made progress with their teams before the deadline. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones re-signed for $85 million Tuesday and Myles Garrett reportedly signed a five-year, $125 million with the Browns that made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

In response to Jones specifically, Judon jokingly asked about the real estate in Kansas City.

Judon may not be at the same level as those two players production-wise, but he's still the Ravens' best pass rusher and productive players at that position are difficult to find. In 2019, Judon led his team with 9.5 sacks.

None of us are sure if a deal will get done before the 4 p.m. deadline, so we'll all be stuck waiting just like Judon. But don't try to get in contact with him, the man needs his phone line open.

