Ravens’ Matthew Judon ejected for contact with official

The Baltimore Ravens will have to go the rest of the way Sunday without one of their defensive stalwarts, Matthew Judon.
The linebacker was ejected from the AFC North clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers after making contact with an official.
Matthew Judon makes contact with a ref and gets ejected. pic.twitter.com/6UwAjSNTCI
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020
Ravens LB Matthew Judon ejected for "intentionally contacting" SJ Rick Patterson trying to separate players; the 11th ejection of the seasonhttps://t.co/GWI9O9KnBc pic.twitter.com/jOQRVsBgLb
— Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs ✊🏾⚖️ (@footballzebras) November 1, 2020
WATCH: Ravens OLB Matthew Judon ejected for punching an official vs. Steelers https://t.co/aoaev7Auj9
— The Ravens Wire (@TheRavensWire) November 1, 2020