Ravens' Matt Judon fined $35K for contacting official; Saints' CJ Gardner-Johnson fined for fight

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon was docked $35,096 for inadvertently contacting an official as part of the fines the NFL handed out for Week 8 transgressions.

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined more than $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct that resulted in a melee between the Saints and Chicago Bears.

Judon made contact with an official during a fight in the Ravens’ loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. He was ejected from the game and is expected to pay $35,096.

#Ravens OLB Matt Judon was fined $35,096 for inadvertently contacting an official’s arm, leading to Judon’s ejection last week. Officially, that’s physical contact with an official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Judon, 28, appeared to push an official, then threw a punch that landed on the official’s right arm. In the video it was hard to tell if he knew it was a referee.

He released a statement after the game saying he “would never intentionally make contact with an official.” Judon said he was trying to free his arm since it was being held back. Accidental or not, it draws a fine.

Saints’ Gardner-Johnson fined in Wims incident

Gardner-Johnson’s fine stemmed from a fight in the Saints-Bears game. Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw two punches at Gardner-Johnson’s head midway through the third quarter, earning himself an ejection. He appeared to be defending teammate Anthony Miller, who had already gotten into it with Gardner-Johnson.

Tensions between Gardner-Johnson and Wims were mounting throughout the game and Gardner-Johnson was seen ripping Wims’ mouthpiece off his facemask. He faces a $5,128 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

#Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $5,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct as part of last week’s brouhaha with #Bears WR Javon Wims, who was suspended two games for punching him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2020

Wims was already suspended two games by the NFL earlier in the week. Wims reportedly told officials that Gardner-Johnson had spit on him. The Saints defensive back denied those reports and said Wims “if he’s acting out, that’s on him. It wasn’t no incident.”

