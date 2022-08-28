Ravens mascot Poe carted off after injury during preseason game

Football, ladies and genetlemen. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Baltimore Ravens had some of the worst injury luck the NFL has ever seen last year. They still found a new way to get injured on Saturday.

The Ravens' mascot Poe (get it?) had to be carted off during halftime of the team's NFL record-extending preseason win against the Washington Commanders after getting injured while playing in a youth game. Ever the pro, Poe stayed in uniform, helmet and all, as he was loaded on and carried off.

They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022

The injury occurred when Poe was blitzed by his diminutive opponents, slipping and falling as he tried to escape the pocket. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who didn't dress for the preseason game, lovingly chided the players' intensity.

Noooo🤣 them kids playing blitz https://t.co/wQ6BDXxP4w — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 28, 2022

Fortunately, Poe, or a different human wearing the same costume, managed to return later in the game.

The situation even managed to make it into Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's postgame injury report, as he told reporters Poe's outlook remains unclear:

"No updates on that. There'll be an MRI tomorrow."

Don't worry, real football is back in one week.