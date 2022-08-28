Ravens mascot Poe carted off during halftime game vs. kids originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

BALTIMORE -- It's all fun and games until somebody gets hurt.

Halftime festivities for the Commanders-Ravens preseason finale included a gentle football game: a team of mascots versus a youth football squad. The crowd seemed to enjoy the festivities until the Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered an apparent injury -- one that required legit medical attention and forced the cart to come out.

The game, which was about to wrap up anyway, did not continue after Poe was carted into the locker room.

Take a look:

Poe, or at least someone wearing Poe's costume, did return to the sideline during the third quarter.

Last year at this time, the Ravens dealt with a laundry list of injuries. Several starters and key contributors, including running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters, suffered season-ending ailments before the regular season began. Unfortunately, that injury luck appeared to carry over to the team's mascot.

Best of luck to Poe on a speedy recovery.