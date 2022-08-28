Ravens mascot is carted off the field

It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the NFL game after participating in a mascot football game against a youth team.

Injury update from Ravens’ preseason finale: Poe, the mascot, was carted off the field at halftime. Poe was injured during a mascot vs. youth football game. We will ask John Harbaugh for an update after the game. pic.twitter.com/7L8KiPI3Rz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2022

Hopefully, Poe is fine. Fortunately, Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN, will ask Baltimore coach John Harbaugh for an update on Poe.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking for their 23rd consecutive preseason win.

