Ravens mascot is carted off the field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Harbaugh
    John Harbaugh
    American football player and coach

It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the NFL game after participating in a mascot football game against a youth team.

Hopefully, Poe is fine. Fortunately, Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN, will ask Baltimore coach John Harbaugh for an update on Poe.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking for their 23rd consecutive preseason win.

 

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

Recommended Stories