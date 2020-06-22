Ravens' Marquise Brown wants to frame 49ers' Deebo Samuel game jersey

Marquise Brown was the first wide receiver selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, going at No. 25 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. In a Snapchat posted on Monday, Brown flaunted the collection of opposing uniforms he amassed during jersey swaps from his rookie season.

Included in his list was a road jersey from 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

Ravens WR Marquise Brown is looking to frame some of his postgame jersey swaps from last season, including a Deebo Samuel #49ers jersey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tSKuFVkvPh — Alex Didion (@alexdidion_) June 22, 2020

Brown likely would have swapped uniforms with Samuel after the Ravens and 49ers faced off in a Week 13 slugfest from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens narrowly escaped with a 20-17 win, one in which Brown caught just one pass for one yard. Deebo had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort.

#49ers go for it on 4th and 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo delivers a great pass to Deebo Samuel.



Niners take the lead against a #Ravens team that hasn't trailed since Weekk 7.pic.twitter.com/23ovOpukeb



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2019

Deebo finished his rookie campaign with 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Brown finished with just 584 yards but seven touchdown catches. These two will be competing against each other for many years to come.

