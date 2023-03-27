Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey says Eagles have the top cornerback duo in the NFL

Cornerbacks are some of the most confident athletes, so Marlon Humphrey giving the Eagles high praise on Monday shouldn’t be taken lightly.

While responding to a Twitter question about Lamar Jackson’s trade request, Humphrey was offered an opportunity to come to Philadelphia by a random Eagles fan.

Making light of the hypothetical trade scenario, Humphrey asked the fan what position he’d be forced to play with Philadelphia, have the NFL’s top cornerback duo, in his opinion.

Y’all got the best duo in football. Where imma play safety? Lol https://t.co/VpfP5z4cnw — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 27, 2023

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both back with big-money contracts, and they’ll give new defensive coordinator Sean Desai a nice cushion as he works to retool a defense that lost six critical contributors to free agency.

Philadelphia’s duo will undoubtedly have competition for the crown with the Jets (Sauce Garnder/D.J. Reed), Dolphins (Jalen Ramsey/Xavien Howard), Cowboys (Trevon Diggs/Stephon Gilmore), and Broncos (Pat Surtain II/Damarri Mathis) all having a say in the matter.

