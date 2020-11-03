Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley won’t play vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) are looking to keep their fortunes rolling when they host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the task became a bit easier given some injuries hitting the latter’s roster.

The Ravens will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey after the All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19. He is in the league’s protocol and will be ineligible to play against the Colts.

Humphrey is one of the best up-and-coming cornerbacks in the NFL, and it is a major break that the Colts won’t have to face him—hopefully his recovery from COVID-19 goes off without any complications.

The Ravens will also be without their left tackle in Stanley, who just inked a massive contract extension. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Steelers in Week 8.

The Colts are dealing with some injuries of their own, but the Ravens are dealing with some significant losses ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

