Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey lost for season after tearing pec

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a jarring loss Monday the day after they lost a tough game.

The AFC North leaders revealed star cornerback Marlon Humphrey has torn a pec and is out for the season.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (torn pec) out for the season. pic.twitter.com/PiquRrypcJ — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2021

Coach John Harbaugh addressed the issue Monday with the media.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Marlon Humphrey will be out for the year. pic.twitter.com/1VGWRJ4BxN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

This seems like the play on which Marlon Humphrey got hurt. pic.twitter.com/34vFWm12LE — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 6, 2021

Harbaugh had said Sunday his decision to go for a 2-point conversion after closing within 20-19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final seconds was due to having no cornerbacks left to play.

The conversion failed when Mark Andrews was unable to reel in a pass from Lamar Jackson.