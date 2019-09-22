Ravens’ Mark Ingram Has Himself a Day Against the Chiefs

It was the marquee matchup of the week. The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs were hosting the 2–0 Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, and all eyes were on Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and the two team’s high-powered passing offenses.

But while Baltimore’s second-year quarterback showed flashes of his brilliance during the Week 3 AFC showdown on Sunday, it wasn’t Jackson who had himself a day in the 33–28 defeat.

It was Mark Ingram, the nine-year veteran back playing his first season in Baltimore.

Entering Sunday’s game with 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season, Ingram became the reason the Ravens managed to stay in the game for as long as they did. The 29-year-old back, who was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Saints, scored on Baltimore’s opening drive, punching it in from two yards out to cap off a 14-play, 84-yard drive with a touchdown.

After struggling to get anything going in the second quarter, the Ravens again turned to Ingram, who was able to gash the Chiefs’ defense for a 19-yard touchdown to cut Kansas City’s lead to 23–13 in the third quarter. They turned to him a third time early in the fourth quarter, and again, Ingram delivered, this time on a one-yard score.

Sunday marked just the second time in his nine-year career that Ingram scored three rushing touchdowns in a single game. The first time came during the 2017 season, in Week 10 when the Saints topped the Bills 47–10.

Ingram’s performance proved vital for the Ravens, even in the loss; his contributing points kept Baltimore in the game until there was just 2:10 left on the clock, when the Ravens trailed 33–28.

The Chiefs ultimately prevailed, recovering a drop kick from Justin Tucker and icing the game with a 16-yard gain on third-and-nine on the ensuing drive, but the outing—Ingram finished with 103 rushing yards and those three scores—can’t be overlooked. When Jackson is struggling and the Ravens are in need of momentum, it’s crucial to know there’s someone the team can turn to.

Mark Ingram was as reliable as ever, proving on Sunday he can be that player.

