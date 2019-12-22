Ravens' Mark Ingram helped off field with calf injury

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the team’s victory over the Cleveland Browns and was quickly taken back to the locker room.

The Ravens announced that Ingram was questionable to return with a calf injury. After the Ravens’ 31-15 victory, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there were no structural issues with Ingram’s leg and the team would have more of an update on Monday.

On a play-action, Lamar Jackson faked the handoff to Ingram, and as Jackson pulled the ball back and took off to his right, Ingram immediately fell to the turf, clutching his lower left leg.

The ninth-year back, in his first season with Baltimore, had 91 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Sunday. He had 1,265 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 14 starts this season.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter. (AP/David Richard)

