New Ravens S Marcus Williams shares what Eric Weddle told him about Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract in the early stages of free agency. He brings his ballhawking and hard-hitting abilities to the team, who have been missing a true center field presence in their secondary since safety Earl Thomas III departed.

Williams had his introductory press conference with the media, and was asked if he had a relationship with former Baltimore safety Eric Weddle, who went to the University of Utah, the same as Williams. The Ravens’ new star said that Weddle texted him about the Baltimore organization and had nothing but great things to say.