Ravens S Marcus Williams named as top-10 player at position by NFL peers

The Baltimore Ravens secondary has been viewed as one of the best in the NFL, especially after the additions they’ve made during the 2022 offseason. With players such as safeties Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark and first-round draft pick in Kyle Hamilton as well as cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, the group appears to be one that could cause a lot of disruption for opposing quarterbacks in 2022.

In an article posted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he listed the NFL’s top 10 safeties for 2022 as voted on by executives, coaches and players. Coming in on the list at No. 8 was Williams, and when explaining why the safety was on the list, Fowler said that his ability to generate turnovers was the main reason, while also stating his ability at tackling could of caused him to drop in the rankings.

“And, so, as the voting went, those who like Williams really like him. Those who don’t, especially tackling purists, have no problem leaving him off the ballot. His 74 tackles last season (with the Saints) tied for 49th among defensive backs. But his ball production — 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections since 2017 — is undeniable.”

The Ravens signed Williams in free agency, awarding the safety with a five-year, $70 million contract in hopes of having a potential Pro Bowl caliber player at the position. He adds to a deep secondary group, and should be able to make an instant impact in the back end of Baltimore’s defense

Williams spent the first five years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, totaling 320 combined tackles, 15 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown and one sack in 76 games played.