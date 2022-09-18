Ravens S Marcus Williams has multiple sensational interceptions in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2022 season, and the team started the game off hot. Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown while the defense made some key plays, including multiple from a player who was not on the team a season ago.

In the first quarter, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempted a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. However, the pass was broken up, and safety Marcus Williams made an incredible interception, catching the ball off his leg while falling to the turf.

OUR BALL Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHxyfnu4zB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Later in the contest, Williams had another sensational interception, dragging his feet on a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle.

Yeah, that's a pick. Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/mM5gJwZyWY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Williams now has three interceptions through two games in a Baltimore uniform. Williams has proven to be a playmaker in the Ravens secondary and he should have plenty of more opportunities for big plays on the defense moving forward.

