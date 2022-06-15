Ravens S Marcus Williams limited in practice during first day of mandatory minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash in 2022 free agency with the signing of former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams. The team added him on a five-year, $70 million deal, and will. be expecting him to do big things in a Baltimore uniform.

During the first day of mandatory minicamp, Williams was limited to only individual drills, not participating in team drills. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the status of Williams, revealing that he’s working through some physical things while also saying that it was nothing major.

Coach Harbaugh on Marcus Williams: pic.twitter.com/KR6m19k55C — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2022

It’s unclear when Williams will begin participating in team drills, but for now he will seemingly continue to work to get back onto the field fully. He is slated to be a big part of Baltimore’s defense, so every rep he can get as a new player on the team will be beneficial to him. The fact that Harbaugh believes there’s nothing major going on is good news, but it will be refreshing once the safety is able to participate in practice fully.