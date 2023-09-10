Ravens S Marcus Williams having MRI, feared to have a torn pec

The Ravens got a win to open the 2023 season, but it came at a cost on the injury front.

Safety Marcus Williams was one of the players who went down during the 25-6 win over the Texans. Head coach John Harbaugh said at his postgame press conference that Williams will be having an MRI and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the fear is that Williams tore his pec.

Harbaugh confirmed a torn Achilles for running back J.K. Dobbins during the same press conference. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum were also injured during the game and they are both going to get MRIs.

Williams had four tackles and a pass defensed before the injury.