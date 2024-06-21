Ravens’ Marcus Williams on first-year DC Zach Orr: ‘He definitely has the respect of the room’

Zach Orr inherits a ready-made defense capable of being the main catalyst in Baltimore’s Super Bowl championship run.

The defensive unit has an All-Pro at all three levels, and Kyle Hamilton allows Orr and the Ravens defense to scheme and attack from several different angles. Marcus Williams is no slouch, and the dynamic duo at safety is the biggest reason for Baltimore getting early Super Bowl hype this offseason.

Williams was a recent guest on the NFL Network and highly praised Orr, a former All-Pro linebacker and rising coaching star.

“He definitely has the respect of the room,” Williams said. “He comes in every day and puts in that time and that work — age is just a number — you put in that time and that effort to come out and be the best at your role as he did as a player, he’s gonna do as a coach. I have the utmost respect for him; the way he presents himself, the way he carries himself, how he coaches us and how he listens to whatever we have to say. He doesn’t have an ego where we can’t put our input. So, that’s a good thing, but he isn’t going to hold back just because he feels we’re about the same age. He’s still going to give you that good, hard coaching.”

After spending the past two years as the inside linebackers coach, Orr was promoted to defensive coordinator. Anthony Weaver, the Ravens’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach the past two seasons, left for the Dolphins, while former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald accepted the Seahawks head coaching job.

