Ravens S Marcus Williams explains the way that DC Mike Macdonald teaches defense

The Baltimore Ravens have added multiple outside free agents over the course of the 2022 offseason. Their biggest acquisition has been former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Baltimore on the second day of free agency.

Williams showed up to the second week of Baltimore’s voluntary organized team activities, and spoke with the media about a few different things. He was asked about how new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald teaches defense, and the safety said the the coach explains it in a way that he and his teammates are able to learn it.