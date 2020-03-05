Ravens' Marcus Peters lands Bud Light sponsorship after NFL fined him for chugging beer

Let's throw it back to Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season.

It's 4th-and-8, the Ravens are up 24-17 on the Bills and the Buffalo offense is on the 20-yard line trying to extend a hard-fought game into overtime. Josh Allen drops back and fires a bullet to John Brown, but Marcus Peters slips his hand in to break up the pass.

Game over, Ravens improve to 11-2 and clinch a playoff spot. In celebration, Peters then runs toward the stands, jumps into the first row and chugs the first beer he can get his hands on.

THE DEFENSE GETS THE FOURTH-DOWN STOP!!!!@marcuspeters MAKES THE PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/S0MET4q1qG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the NFL fined Peters $14,037 for his particular method of celebration. Bud Light responded by matching the fine amount with a donation to charity, but the story doesn't end there.

According to Thomas Barrabi of Fox Business, Peters, Golden Tate and Eric Fisher all received endorsement deals with Bud Light. They will all serve as brand ambassadors and are the first active NFL players to sign deals with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Last May, the NFL softened restrictions on its alcohol policy, allowing active players to appear in beer advertisements.

The specifics of the endorsement deal aren't known, but it looks like Peters' beer-chugging stunt could make him more money than he lost in December.

