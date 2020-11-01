Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley exits game with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury.

In the last minute of the first quarter, Stanley went down on a first-and-10 play and looked to be dealing with a large amount of pain. The left tackle was eventually loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room. All Ravens players on the sideline and some members of the Steelers stopped by Stanley to share words of encouragement and stood on the field to support him.

Stanley was ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

LT Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020

Stanley, a fifth-year pro, just signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension earlier in the week to keep him in Baltimore long term. The 2019 All-Pro offensive lineman is undoubtedly one of the most important pieces on Baltimore's offense. His sturdy blocking allows Lamar Jackson and company to move the football.

More testing will be needed to learn the severity of the injury, but Baltimore's offensive front takes an immediate hit with Stanley's absence. With the trade deadline set for Tuesday, the Ravens could now look for reinforcements should Stanley miss a prolonged period of time.