Ravens lose TE Josh Oliver to Vikings on first day of 2023 free agency

The Baltimore Ravens need to clear a significant amount of cap space to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal. There have already been multiple moves that the team has made to get under the threshold for the salary cap, including moving on from star defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Outside of clearing cap space, Baltimore also was never going to be able to retain all of their own free agents. That was the case with tight end Josh Oliver, who is headed to the Minnesota Vikings following two years with the Ravens.

Former Raven TE Josh Oliver is expected to sign with the Vikings, per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

Oliver was traded to Baltimore by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 for a conditional seventh-round pick. He’s tallied 26 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns over the course of his four-year career, and has blossomed into one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

The Ravens can now turn the keys fully over to their two second-year tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, playing alongside Mark Andrews. Oliver’s presence won’t be easily replaced, but Baltimore has plenty of tight end depth to get the job done.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire