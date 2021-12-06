Ravens lose to Steelers by 1 after failed 2-point conversion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens were one point away from sending their Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime.

Everything had gone right. After Pittsburgh went up 20-13 on a Diontae Johnson touchdown with 1:45 left in the game, Lamar Jackson and Co. completed an eight-play, 60-yard drive in just 1:36, capping it off with a touchdown reception to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left.

All the Ravens needed was for star kicker Justin Tucker to complete the extra point to tie the game 20-20.

Instead, John Harbaugh went all-in, electing to try for a two-point conversion and the win.

Jackson tried to hit tight end Mark Andrews on the right side, but the pass was inches out of reach of Andrews' hands, deflecting off the tip of his fingers and falling to the ground.

With the two-point conversion unsuccessful, all it took was a Ben Roethlisberger kneel down to give the Steelers the win and the Ravens sent packing with the tough loss.

Jackson finished the day 23-for-37 for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 55 yards on the ground as well. The Pittsburgh defense had Jackson scrambling all game long, racking up seven sacks with T.J. Watt and Chris Wormley securing 3.5 and 2.5 sacks, respectively.

On the other side, Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 31 passing attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson hauled in eight catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Baltimore, who was sitting in first place in the AFC entering the week, dropped to 8-4 on the season and fell to No. 3 in the standings, with the New England Patriots taking the top spot for now. The win kept Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive, improving the team to 6-5-1.