The Ravens may not have quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, due to an ankle injury. They definitely won’t have receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he will miss the game.

In 10 games during his first season with the Ravens, Watkins has 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown. His absence means more opportunities for rookie Rashod Bateman and second-year player Devin Duvernay.

Jackson is questionable for the game. He didn’t practice at all after suffering a sprained right ankle against the Browns last week. The 8-6 Ravens host the 10-3 Packers on Sunday.

Ravens lose Sammy Watkins to COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk