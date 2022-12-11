Ravens lose QB Tyler Huntley to concussion after taking big hit, still beat Steelers

Tyler Huntley left with an injury in the third quarter. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are down to their third quarterback after Tyler Huntley left Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. He was later ruled out with a concussion by the team.

With Huntley out, the Ravens turned to 2022 undrafted free agent Anthony Brown for most of the second half and gutted out a 16-14 win. The Ravens had already lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson with a PCL injury and signed veteran backup Brett Hundley earlier this week.

Huntley took a hard, twisting hit on third-and-3 from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and rushed nine times for 31 yards before he exited.