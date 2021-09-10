The Ravens will be without cornerback Marcus Peters for the entire 2021 season.

Tests confirmed that Peters tore his ACL at practice today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s a big loss for the Ravens, who were counting on Peters being a starter in their secondary and one of their defensive leaders this season. With a $10 million cap hit, Peters is also one of the Ravens’ most expensive players.

Just days before the start of the season, there aren’t a lot of good options available for bringing in a good veteran cornerback. This is a loss that the Ravens will have a hard time recovering from.

Ravens lose Marcus Peters to torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk