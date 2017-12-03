Ravens lose Jimmy Smith to Achilles injury

The Ravens’ defense took a big hit today against the Lions.

Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an Achilles injury in the first half, and the team announced that he will not return. Although the Ravens didn’t say whether it’s a season-ending injury, that’s often the case with Achilles injuries.

Smith has started every game this season and played very well for a Ravens defense that may be the best in the NFL. He’ll be a big loss if he misses the rest of the year.

He hasn’t been a big loss today, however, as the Lions haven’t been able to capitalize on his absence: They were held scoreless through the first half.