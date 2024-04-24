Will Ravens look to pick up 5th-year option on LB Odafe Oweh?

The Baltimore Ravens have faced some big decisions this offseason, and the toughest could be deciding on Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option.

The Ravens gained clarification on Rashad Bateman on Wednesday, signing the wide receiver to a three-year contract extension.

When Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about whether the team would pick up or decline Oweh’s fifth-year options, he was non-committal, saying the team would have more to say about the decisions after the draft.

“I think we’re about a month away from that decision. So, that’s probably when we’ll make that decision, I would think, but we’ll have more to say about that probably after the Draft.”

Oweh’s fifth-year option will be $13.2 million.

The Ravens have until May 2nd to decide on Oweh. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a pass rush win rate of 18.2 percent, which was the 10th-best mark in the entire league.

In 13 games, Oweh made five starts and recorded 23 total tackles including four for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and tied his career-high in sacks from his rookie year with five.

