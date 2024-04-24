Advertisement

Will Ravens look to pick up 5th-year option on LB Odafe Oweh?

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens have faced some big decisions this offseason, and the toughest could be deciding on Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option.

The Ravens gained clarification on Rashad Bateman on Wednesday, signing the wide receiver to a three-year contract extension.

When Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about whether the team would pick up or decline Oweh’s fifth-year options, he was non-committal, saying the team would have more to say about the decisions after the draft.

“I think we’re about a month away from that decision. So, that’s probably when we’ll make that decision, I would think, but we’ll have more to say about that probably after the Draft.”

Oweh’s fifth-year option will be $13.2 million.

The Ravens have until May 2nd to decide on Oweh. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a pass rush win rate of 18.2 percent, which was the 10th-best mark in the entire league.

In 13 games, Oweh made five starts and recorded 23 total tackles including four for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and tied his career-high in sacks from his rookie year with five.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire