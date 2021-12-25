Ravens look to Josh Johnson with Tyler Huntley shelved due to COVID-19

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens are in quarterback trouble as they get ready for an AFC North clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson is already unlikely to play due to the bone bruise in his foot. And now news Tyler Huntley has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the battle for first place in the division.

The next quarterback up? How about Josh Johnson, who signed a contract 10 days ago.

To say Johnson is well-traveled would be the understatement of the season.

ESPN.com with some more information on the situation in Baltimore:

Lamar Jackson hasn’t practiced in two weeks after injuring his ankle in a 24-22 loss in Cleveland on Dec. 12. Chris Streveler, the Ravens’ practice squad quarterback, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable, might have to be active because Baltimore is so thin at quarterback. Punter Sam Koch has long been considered the Ravens’ emergency quarterback.

