The Ravens' post-game locker-room celebration after their historic, 59-10, win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday is an absolute must-see clip.

.@Lj_era8 and the @ravens were pretty excited getting the full stat sheet breakdown after week 1 📈 pic.twitter.com/MaojQpwzEF — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 12, 2019

The Ravens were met in the locker room with a handful of historic achievements. Their 643 yards are the most ever. Their 59 points are the most ever in a game. The team only allowed 200 yards and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lamar Jackson, playing in his hometown, had a perfect quarterback rating, which "isn't too bad for a running back."

Jackson made sure to mimic a running back hitting the hole at the announcement that he had a perfect quarterback rating.

Even while setting all those records and putting together such a dominant performance, the Ravens still think there's room to improve.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens' locker room celebration video following their historic Week 1 is must-see originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington