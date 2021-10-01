Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced on Friday after missing the first two days of work this week with a back injury, but the team isn’t making any guarantees about his status for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Jackson has been listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. He was a full participant in practice before landing that designation.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young also got in full workouts Friday, but join Jackson in the questionable category. Both players have knee injuries.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), safety Chris Clark (hip), safety Geno Stone (thigh), and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) were all limited in practice and listed as questionable. Villanueva will start in place of Ronnie Stanley at left tackle if he can play as Stanley’s been ruled out for the third straight week with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip, back) has also been ruled out while cornerback Anthony Averett (ankle) and safety DeShon Elliott drew questionable tags after sitting out of practice.

Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable after full Friday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk