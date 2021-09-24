Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice as a full participant on Friday, but the team isn’t calling him a sure thing for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Jackson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. He didn’t practice on Thursday because of an illness, but his return to work would suggest that he’ll play and there’s been no other suggestion from the team.

The Ravens ruled left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out for the second week in a row and defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip, back) will miss a third straight game. In addition to missing Wolfe, the Ravens also placed four defenders on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), linebacker Chris Board (other), and linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) are listed as questionable, so they may have quite a few holes to fill on defense this weekend.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) joins Jackson as offensive players listed as questionable.

Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk