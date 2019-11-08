Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable

The Ravens got quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the practice field Friday after he sat out with an illness on Thursday, but his full participation in that session wasn’t enough for them to pass on giving him an injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Jackson has been listed as questionable for the team’s game against the Bengals. While that listing suggests uncertainty about which way things will go, the expectation in Baltimore is that Jackson will be running the offense on Sunday.

If Jackson’s health should take a turn for the worse, Robert Griffin III would be in line to take his place.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh), safety Earl Thomas (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), right guard Marshal Yanda (illness) and wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb) join Jackson with questionable tags.