Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable

Charean Williams

Lamar Jackson declared himself “100 percent” and Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed no reservation about his quarterback’s availability. But the team lists Jackson as questionable.

Jackson had a full practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s work.

The Ravens have a long list of players with questionable designations besides Jackson: Tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), tight end Nick Boyle (thigh), receiver Marquise Brown (knee), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (illness), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), receiver Chris Moore (thigh/finger), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow/NIR).

Offensive guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful.

Ravens list Lamar Jackson as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk