How the Ravens and Lions stack up for Week 7
The Ravens are home at M&T Bank Stadium for an intriguing Sunday matchup against the surging and ever-improving Detroit Lions (5-1).
Baltimore (4-2) will look to continue their momentum after defeating the Titans in London, while the Lions are surging and one of the top teams in the NFL.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how both teams stack up statistically ahead of the contest.
Total Offense
Ravens: 339.2 11th
Lions: 383.7 3rd
Rush Offense
Ravens: 144.8 5th
Lions: 124.2 8th
Pass Offense
Ravens: 194.3 24th
Lions: 259.5 4th
Points Per Game
Ravens: 22.2 15th
Lions: 28.0 4th
3rd-Down Off. %
Ravens: 46.0 5th
Lions: 42.2 9th
Red Zone Off. (TD%)
Ravens: 58.3 9th
Lions: 57.1 13th
Total Defense
Ravens: 260.8 2nd
Lions: 285.8 7th
Rush Defense
Ravens 97.7 10th
Lions: 64.7 1st
Pass Defense
Ravens: 163.2 2nd
Lions: 221.2 18th
Points Per Game
Ravens: 15.2 4th
Lions: 18.8 9th
3rd-Down Def. %
Ravens: 37.9 13th
Lions: 33.3 4th
Red Zone Def. (TD%)
Ravens: 25.0 2nd
Lions: 57.9 21st
Turnover Ratio
Ravens:-1 17th
Lions: 2 12th