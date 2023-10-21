How the Ravens and Lions stack up for Week 7

The Ravens are home at M&T Bank Stadium for an intriguing Sunday matchup against the surging and ever-improving Detroit Lions (5-1).

Baltimore (4-2) will look to continue their momentum after defeating the Titans in London, while the Lions are surging and one of the top teams in the NFL.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how both teams stack up statistically ahead of the contest.

Total Offense

Ravens: 339.2 11th

Lions: 383.7 3rd

Rush Offense

Ravens: 144.8 5th

Lions: 124.2 8th

Pass Offense

Ravens: 194.3 24th

Lions: 259.5 4th

Points Per Game

Ravens: 22.2 15th

Lions: 28.0 4th

3rd-Down Off. %

Ravens: 46.0 5th

Lions: 42.2 9th

Red Zone Off. (TD%)

Ravens: 58.3 9th

Lions: 57.1 13th

Total Defense

Ravens: 260.8 2nd

Lions: 285.8 7th

Rush Defense

Ravens 97.7 10th

Lions: 64.7 1st

Pass Defense

Ravens: 163.2 2nd

Lions: 221.2 18th

Points Per Game

Ravens: 15.2 4th

Lions: 18.8 9th

3rd-Down Def. %

Ravens: 37.9 13th

Lions: 33.3 4th

Red Zone Def. (TD%)

Ravens: 25.0 2nd

Lions: 57.9 21st

Turnover Ratio

Ravens:-1 17th

Lions: 2 12th

