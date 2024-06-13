Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson lands a spot on the PFF 2024 All-Breakout team

The Ravens are stacked at several key positions on both sides of the football, but the weak-side linebacker spot opposite Roquan Smith will be most critical to success this coming season. Baltimore has an All-Pro or Pro Bowler at every level of the defense, but it’ll be the player replacing Patrick Queen who will face the most pressure.

Pro Football Focus released their 2024 all-breakout team, and Simpson made a list as linebacker.

Simpson improved daily as a rookie playing behind Roquan Smith and Queen at the inside linebacker spot. He offered the ultimate preview of his potential in the season finale against Pittsburgh, logging seven tackles and one sack on 26 snaps played.

