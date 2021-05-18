Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen receives new jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the NFL relaxing its numbering restrictions for jerseys, several players across the league have changed their numbers.

One of the first Ravens to publicly state he was interested in swapping uniform numbers was Patrick Queen, the team's 2020 first-round pick who just completed his first year in the NFL as the youngest defensive starter in franchise history.

Unfortunately for Queen, who looks like a staple of the Ravens defense for years to come, the player who already owns the jersey number he had his eye on is already the face of the franchise.

Queen wore No. 8 when he played at LSU, so it's no surprise he was interested in the number. But that number appears to be taken in Baltimore for a long, long time. If Lamar Jackson wins a few more MVPs, it might be off limits forever.

Still, that didn't deter Queen - who later admitted he was mostly joking about No. 8 knowing Jackson would never give it up - from getting a new number in the single digits.

Queen wore no. 48 his rookie season, and he will be required to pay back the NFL for any unsold jerseys of his old number. But he clearly doesn't mind, based on his excitement for moving to No. 6.