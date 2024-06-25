Ravens’ linebacker Kyle Van Noy says he’s felt “under-appreciated” for most his career

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is thrilled to be returning to the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season. Having played 11 years in the NFL, the Super Bowl Champion Van Noy relishes the opportunity to be a part of such a positive franchise.

“I don’t think I’ve lost a step.” @KVN_03 on his goals for the season pic.twitter.com/E59dX1JN3w — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 13, 2024

Van Noy rallied nine total sacks last season, operating on and off the line of scrimmage. Van Noy’s versatility is vital to the Ravens’ defensive attack, which frequently uses twist concepts and pre-snap deception to confuse the opposing offensive and their pass-block scheme.

Kyle Van Noy puts Orlando Brown Jr. in the spin cycle. (P.S. – Always a good sign to see two pass rushers figuring out who gets credit for the sack 😂). pic.twitter.com/BllN9GxGY6 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 20, 2023

Van Noy claims he felt “underappreciated” by other teams to the Ravens’ press earlier this month. Van Noy claimed that his ability to cover skill players in the past and by a force as a pass rusher should’ve made him a a hotter commodity. Fortunately enough, the franchise he is currently signed to understands his talents and helped him record a career-high in sacks last year.

Van Noy is excited about playing under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr and has enjoyed building relationships with young players like all-pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Van Noy signed a two-year $9 million extension with earlier this spring. Perhaps the Ravens appreciate Van Noy more than other teams did.

Kyle Van Noy set a new single-season career high with sack No. 7 vs. 49ers … with 2 games left

… after signing in Week 4

… in Year 10, at 32 years old#BallinOffTheCouch pic.twitter.com/ZZE7LmOOtV — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 27, 2023

