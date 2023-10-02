Ravens’ linebacker David Ojabo could miss remainder of season with ankle, knee injuries

David Ojabo exited Michigan with potential to become a Brandon Graham style pass rusher in Baltimore, but through his first two seasons, he’s been inactive more than he’s been productive.

During his Monday afternoon, head coach John Harbaugh addressed Ojabo’s current injury status, and stated that the pass rusher has some decisions to make regarding his health.

Harbaugh stated that Ojabo could be out for the season, and that he’s currently going through the different scenarios.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire