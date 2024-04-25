Ravens legend Haloti Ngata to announce Baltimore’s Day 2 picks

Haloti Ngata is heading to Detroit to represent Baltimore again, as the talented former NFL defensive tackle will announce the Ravens’ Day 2 picks.

The league announced on Thursday, just hours before the start of Round 1.

Haloti Ngata is scheduled to announce the Ravens’ picks in the second and third rounds on Friday night — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 25, 2024

In the NFL’s continuous effort to connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft by announcing various selections and participating in festivities in Detroit. Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders are among the Legends in attendance to announce selections for the NFL Draft.

Ngata played 13 seasons for the Ravens, Lions, and Eagles, logging 328 career solo tackles, 188 assists, 32.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and five interceptions.

Ngata was selected to play in 5 Pro Bowls and won 1 Super Bowl title with Baltimore.

